Shoaib Akhtar claims Team India divided into two camps, one in favour and other against Virat Kohli

Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, lost back-to-back games against Pakistan and New Zealand by huge margins. The experts have criticised India's tactics and intent in the showpiece event.

Akhtar has now claimed that one of the reasons behind India's poor show in the multi-nation event is because of two camps - one that is with captain Kohli and the other is against him.

"Why I can see that there are two camps within the team? One is with the Kohli and one against Kohli. It's crystal clear. The team is looking divided. I don't know why this is happening. Maybe it's because of his last T20 World Cup as a skipper. Maybe he made wrong decisions, which is true. But he's a great cricketer, and we have to respect him," Akhtar was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.

The 46-year-old further added that Team India lost the game against New Zealand - which was a must-win game for them - due to the wrong attitude and justified the criticism Kohli & his band is facing.

"Yes, criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone's heads were down.

"They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no game-plan whatsoever," he added further.

Team India - who are currently placed fifth in Group 2 - will now face Afghanistan on Wednesday (November 3) and would be looking for a win to boost their morale and give themselves an outside chance of qualifying into the semi-finals.