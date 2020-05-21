Team India to tour South Africa for 3 T20I series in August: Reports

As per reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul told an online press conference on Thursday (May 21). Faul said discussions with the BCCI were ongoing.

Reports further claim that the series, which is not part of the Future Tours Programme, was negotiated by Cricket South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during a CSA executive trip to India in February. The series was, reportedly, finalised via teleconference on Wednesday (May 20) as both boards consider ways to get their teams back on the park.

South African team was in India in March this year for a three-match ODI series but after the first match in Dharamsala was abandoned due to incessant rain, the remaining two were suspended to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

The BCCI, as a precautionary measure, decided to host the second and third ODIs in Lucknow and Kolkata, respectively, behind closed doors but the increase in the number of cases due to the pandemic forced the board to suspend the remaining games. The South African team departed to their country without playing a single match during their visit.