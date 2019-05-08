The buzz around Jofra Archer: Former England captains want the pacer in World Cup squad anyhow

There are debates and discussions over the 24-year-old fast bowler-all-rounder not only for his cricketing skills but also because of the factor that the England cricket authorities brought changes to eligibility rules to allow Archer to play for the Three Lions in the showpiece event and add to their depths.

Archer hasn't been picked in England's preliminary 15-man squad but his chances of making it are still on, provided he delivers in the upcoming five-ODI series against Pakistan starting on Wednesday (May 8).

Not morally right to include Archer but yet, Archer is sought

While the England and Wales Cricket Board slashed the residency requirements for eligibility to play for the country from seven to three years for Archer, former England captains like Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff have sought his presence in the hosts' WC squad by hook or crook.

Vaughan conceded that the altering of eligibility rules was not moral but still wanted the Barbados-born cricketer in the team while Flintoff has gone to the extent of saying that anybody can be dropped to make way for Archer.

Archer, who plays for Sussex, was born in Barbados to a British father and qualified to play for England in March. Archer made his international debut on May 3 in a ODI against Ireland and did what his admirers love him for: bowl fast.

Archer castled Mark Adair with a delivery bowled at over 90 mph. Two days later, Archer made his T20I debut against Pakistan and took two wickets for 29 runs and also came up with a direct throw that effected a run-out to help England win big.

According to Vaughan, England are a good ODI side at the moment but the only thing they lack is a tearaway fast bowler and Archer could make up for that shortfall. Archer is already a stalwart in the T20s with nearly 100 matches but can he deliver in the 50-over games as well? Vaughan is 100 per cent sure he will and wants England to pick and unleash him to better their chances of winning the maiden world title.

The imagination of Archer opening the bowling with Mark Wood makes the English experts happy but at the same time, the hype around Archer can put some of the other seam bowlers that England have picked in confusion and affect the team's overall balance eventually.