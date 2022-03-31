The Hundred Draft 2022: Full List Of 534 Players, Base Price in Rupees, Date, Time

London, March 31: Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and David Warner are among a host of international stars who have registered for The Hundred Draft to be held on April 4 behind closed doors.
In total 284 overseas players from 16 countries have entered The Draft.
The outcome of The Hundred Draft will be revealed on April 5 with London Spirit having the coveted first pick.
On the same day, a number of exciting signings will be announced for The Hundred women’s competition.
A total of 250 domestic players have put their names forward for the Men's Draft including 21 England internationals. That makes it a total of 534 players.
Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone will all be looking for new teams while Joe Clarke is the highest priced domestic entrant with a reserve price of £60,000.
The eight teams have already retained a number of players after the first year of the competition with 42 slots open across the teams in the Draft. Of these, 17 will be filled by overseas players and 25 by domestic players.
All teams retain a right-to-match for players who were contracted to the side last year.
Just a few instances of where this could come into play include David Warner, Andre Russell, Paul Stirling, Delray Rawlins, Liam Dawson and Quinton de Kock at Southern Brave as well as Nicholas Pooran, Joe Clarke and Shadab Khan at Manchester Originals while Sunil Narine, Shamsi Tabraiz, Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Jordan Clark could remain of interest to Oval Invincibles.
Rob Hillman, Director of Event Operations and Head of the Men’s Hundred said, "It’s fantastic to see so many of the world’s top players wanting to play in The Hundred.
“Despite the ongoing global challenges caused by the long-term impact of the Covid and the hectic international cricket calendar, the Draft list guarantees The Hundred will be serving up some thrilling cricket this summer.
“Any fans signed up at thehundred.com will be able to snap up their seats from 5 April."
Here is the full list of players with base price.
Overseas Entrants
£125,000 (Rs 1.25 crore) reserve price
Babar Azam
Chris Gayle
Mitchell Marsh
Sunil Narine
Kieron Pollard
Nicholas Pooran
Tabraiz Shamsi
David Warner
£100,000 (Rs 99 lakh) reserve price
Shakib Al Hasan
Quinton de Kock
Jhye Richardson
Andre Russell
£75,000 (Rs 75 lakh) reserve price
Mohammad Amir
Dwayne Bravo
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Aaron Finch
Shadab Khan
Evin Lewis
Riley Meredith
David Miller
Haris Rauf
Imran Tahir
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
£60,000 (Rs 60 lakh) reserve price
Sean Abbott
Finn Allen
Shimron Hetmyer
Sandeep Lamichhane
Aiden Markram
Andile Phehlukwayo
Glenn Phillips
Kane Richardson
Mitchell Santner
Odean Smith
Will Young
Adam Zampa
£50,000 (Rs 49 lakh) reserve price
Kyle Abbott
Ashton Agar
Jason Behrendorff
Alex Carey
Martin Guptill
Simon Harmer
Wanindu Hasaranga
Moises Henriques
Usman Khawaja
Marnus Labuschagne
Shoaib Malik
Ben McDermott
Daryl Mitchell
Colin Munro
Mohammad Nabi
James Pattinson
Josh Philippe
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Rilee Rossouw
Sherfane Rutherford
Dan Sams
Naseem Shah
D'Arcy Short
Logan Van Beek
Matthew Wade
£40,000 (Rs 39 lakh) reserve price
Qais Ahmad
Nathan Ellis
Matt Henry
Josh Inglis
Chris Lynn
Shan Masood
Thisara Perera
Wahab Riaz
Dasun Shanaka
Romario Shepherd
Lendl Simmons
Dane Vilas
Imad Wasim
No Reserve price
Marques Ackerman
Mark Adair
Asghar Afghan
Wes Agar
Noor Ahmad
Fawad Ahmed
Iftikhar Ahmed
Nasum Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed
Kamran Akmal
Umar Akmal
Qasim Akram
Anwar Ali
Asif Ali
Fabian Allen
Adithya Ashok
Sharafuddin Ashraf
Danish Aziz
Cameron Bancroft
Ashen Bandara
David Bedingham
Farhaan Behardien
Hamish Bennett
Minod Bhanuka
Joshua Bishop
Michael Bracewell
Carlos Brathwaite
Neil Broom
Ryan Burl
Amad Butt
Curtis Campher
Hilton Cartwright
Dinesh Chandimal
Johnson Charles
Dan Christian
Ben Cutting
Joshua Da Silva
Shahnawaz Dahani
Junior Dala
Litton Das
Colin De Grandhomme
Tony De Zorzi
Gareth Delany
Cameron Delport
Niroshan Dickwella
George Dockrell
Dominic Drakes
Jacob Duffy
Ben Dunk
Ben Dwarshuis
Fidel Edwards
Lasith Embuldeniya
Rayad Emrit
Sarel Erwee
Fazal Farooqi
Avishka Fernando
Binura Fernando
Donavon Ferreira
Andre Fletcher
Cam Fletcher
Bjorn Fortuin
Dean Foxcroft
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Shafiqullah Ghafari
Chris Green
Asela Gunarathne
Danushka Gunathilaka
Mohammad Hafeez
Mir Hamza
Aaron Hardie
Keon Harding
Mohammad Haris
Mackenzie Harvey
Mohammad Hasnain
Hamid Hassan
Peter Hatzoglou
Dushan Hemantha
Chandrapaul Hemraj
Beuran Hendricks
Abu Hider
Chemar Holder
Akeal Hosein
Afif Hossain
Mohammad Ilyas
Colin Ingram
Arshad Iqbal
Tamim Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan
Karim Janat
Akif Javed
Shahidullah Kamal
Nick Kelly
Lewis Kennar
Hayden Kerr
Ali Khan
Imran Khan
Sajid Khan
Sohail Khan
Zahir Khan
Azam Khan
Khary Khary
Brandon King
Heino Kuhn
Lahiru Kumara
Suranga Lakmal
George Linde
Josh Little
Nic Maddinson
Wesley Madhevere
Lahiru Madhushanka
Sisanda Magala
Keshav Maharaj
Mohammad Mahmudullah
Janneman Malan
Pieter Malan
Sohaib Maqsood
Waqas Maqsood
Kyle Mayers
Nathan McAndrew
Mitchell McClenaghan
Obed McCoy
Dustin Melton
Ramesh Mendis
Usama Mir
Senuran Muthusamy
Blessing Muzarabani
Gulbadin Naib
Izhar Naved
Muhammad Nawaz
Michael Neser
Lungi Ngidi
Pathum Nissanka
Ashley Nurse
Robbie O’Donnell
Max O'Dowd
Duanne Olivier
Azmat Omarzai
Wayne Parnell
Dane Paterson
Kurtis Patterson
Keemo Paul
Anderson Phillip
Dale Phillips
Mathew Pillans
Rovman Powell
Dwaine Pretorius
Migael Pretorius
Usman Qadir
Rumman Raees
Shabbir Rahaman
Kasun Rajitha
Denesh Ramdin
Ravi Rampaul
Sikandar Raza
Raymon Reifer
Ryan Rickelton
Michael Rippon
Grant Roelofsen
Tom Rogers
Alex Ross
Jeavor Royal
Hamish Rutherford
Waqar Salamkheil
Lakshan Sandakan
Tanveer Sangha
Soumya Sarkar
Jayden Seales
Tim Seifert
Abdullah Shafique
Yasir Shah
Hasmat Shahidi
Mohammad Shahzad
Sharjeel Sharjeel
Ahmed Shehzad
Mohammad Shehzad
Usman Shinwari
Henry Shipley
Sayed Shirzad
Matt Short
Simi Singh
Lutho Sipamla
Jon-Jon Smuts
Jacques Snyman
Ish Sodhi
Haris Sohail
Paul Stirling
Hussain Talat
Ansh Tandon
Harry Tector
Oshane Thomas
Donald Tiripano
Ruben Trumpelmann
Ashton Turner
Isuru Udana
Naveen Ul-Haq
Hardus Viljoen
Tobias Visee
Hayden Walsh
Jake Weatherald
Tion Webster
Jon Wells
David Wiese
Kesrick Williams
Lizaad Williams
George Worker
Amir Yamin
Najibullah Zadran
Hazratullah Zazai
Zahoor Khan
Ghamai Zadran
Domestic Entrants
£60,000 (Rs 59 lakh) reserve price
Joe Clarke
£50,000 (Rs 49 lakh) reserve price
Adam Wheater
£40,000 (Rs 39 lakh) reserve price
Joe Denly
Will Rhodes
No reserve price
Rehan Ahmed
Toby Albert
Ben Allison
Tom Alsop
Martin Andersson
Jamie Atkins
Gus Atkinson
Tom Bailey
Josh Baker
Sonny Baker
Gary Ballance
Ethan Bamber
Tom Banton
Ed Barnard
Ed Barnes
George Bartlett
Aaron Beard
Will Beer
George Bell
Daniel Bell-Drummond
Dominic Bess
Jacob Bethell
Ben Birkhead
Alex Blake
Jack Blatherwick
Scott Borthwick
James Bracey
Danny Briggs
Justin Broad
Jack Brooks
Pat Brown
Nathan Buck
Sol Budinger
Michael Burgess
Will Buttleman
Eddie Byrom
Harry Came
Jack Campbell
Kiran Carlson
Jack Carson
Oliver Carter
Zak Chappell
Ben Charlesworth
Graham Clark
Jordan Clark
Ben Coad
Ian Cockbain
Kyle Coetzer
Michael Cohen
James Coles
Sam Conners
Chris Cooke
Joe Cooke
Paul Coughlin
Ben Cox
Joe Cracknell
Henry Crocombe
Steven Croft
Matthew Cross
Tom Cullen
Ben Curran
Scott Currie
Brett D’Oliveira
Anuj Dal
Josh Davey
Steve Davies
Will Davis
Liam Dawson
Josh Dell
Chris Dent
Sean Dickson
Aneurin Donald
Dan Douthwaite
George Drissell
Harry Duke
Ned Eckersley
Stevie Eskinazi
Laurie Evans
Joey Evison
Tom Fell
Adam Finch
Steven Finn
Matthew Fisher
Luke Fletcher
Ben Foakes
Will Fraine
James Fuller
Ben Gibbon
Nathan Gilchrist
Richard Gleeson
Brandon Glover
Lewis Goldsworthy
Dom Goodman
Ben Green
Gavin Griffiths
Nick Gubbins
Brooke Guest
Sam Hain
Haseeb Hameed
Olly Hannon-Dalby
James Harris
Jack Haynes
Frederick Heldreich
Tom Helm
James Hildreth
Lewis Hill
Michael Hogan
Max Holden
Ian Holland
Luke Hollman
Alex Horton
Adam Hose
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
Alex Hughes
Sean Hunt
Liam Hurt
Dan Ibrahim
Lyndon James
Keaton Jennings
Manraj Johal
Michael Jones
Rob Jones
Rob Keogh
Louis Kimber
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Danny Lamb
Matt Lamb
George Lavelle
Joe Leach
Jack Leaning
Michael Leask
Dominic Leech
Alex Lees
Archie Lenham
Ned Leonard
Jake Libby
Arron Lilley
Dan Lincoln
David Lloyd
Calum MacLeod
Jacob Maltz
Jamie McIlroy
Conor McKerr
Mattie McKiernan
Lewis McManus
Ben Mike
Craig Miles
Gus Miller
Matt Milnes
Dan Moriarty
Jack Morley
Charlie Morris
Dan Mousley
George Munsey
Tawanda Muyeye
Adrian Neill
Aron Nijjar
Sam Northeast
Marcus O’Riordan
Rishi Patel
Ryan Patel
Liam Patterson-White
Dillon Pennington
Michael Pepper
Toby Pettman
Jack Plom
Harry Podmore
Ed Pollock
Jamie Porter
Ollie Price
Tom Price
Matt Quinn
Ben Raine
Delray Rawlins
Luis Reece
Matty Revis
Jamal Richards
Ollie Robinson
Toby Roland-Jones
Billy Root
Ollie Sale
Andrew Salter
Ben Sanderson
Dane Schadendorf
George Scott
George Scrimchaw
Tom Scriven
Safyaan Sharif
Josh Shaw
Jack Shutt
Dom Sibley
Ryan Sidebottom
Jas Singh
Ajeet Singh-Dale
Prem Sisodiya
Ben Slater
Jamie Smith
Ruaidhri Smith
Tom Smith
Shane Snater
Mitch Stanley
Cameron Steel
Scott Steel
Darren Stevens
Grant Stewart
Olly Stone
Mark Stoneman
Josh Sullivan
Harry Swindells
Jonathan Tattersall
Callum Taylor
Jack Taylor
Matt Taylor
Tom Taylor
Jordan Thompson
Alex Thomson
Josh Tongue
Liam Trevaskis
John Turner
Graeme Van Buuren
Timm Van Der Gugten
Roelof Van der Merwe
Paul van Meekeren
Ricardo Vasconcelos
Matthew Waite
Roman Walker
Max Waller
Paul Walter
Harrison Ward
Jared Warner
Mark Watt
Joe Weatherley
James Weighell
Nick Welch
Luke Wells
Riki Wessels
Tom Westley
James Wharton
Graeme White
Robbie White
Chris Wood
Tom Wood
Daniel Worrall
Luke Wright
Rob Yates
Saif Zaib
