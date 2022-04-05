The Hundred Draft 2022: Full list of men's and women's squads of 8 teams after player draft

The surprise omission was Australia batsman David Warner, who was not hired by any team in the Hundred for the 2022 edition.

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred said: “With a host of star players confirmed, The Hundred will have fans on the edge of their seats with world class sport, as well as bringing more family-friendly entertainment off the pitch.

“In the women’s competition we have the best players from across the world taking part including Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine and we are confident we will set a new benchmark for the women’s domestic game.

“On the men’s side, it’s great to see a mix of new overseas stars like Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell alongside returning stars such as Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine.

“It is also brilliant that some of the best domestic white ball players including Tom Banton and Joe Clarke have been recognised and picked up early. Get your tickets for The Hundred now so you don’t miss out.”

So, here is full list of men’s and women’s squad after the Hundred Draft 2022.

1. Oval Invincibles, Men’s Squad: Sam Curran (centrally contracted), Rory Burns (centrally contracted), Sunil Narine (overseas), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Rilee Rossouw (overseas), Reece Topley, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright (overseas), Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter.

Oval Invincibles, Women’s Squad: Dan van Niekerk (Overseas), Marizanne Kapp (Overseas), Tash Farrant, Shabnam Ismail (Overseas), Maddy Villiers, Lauden Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones.

2. London Spirit, Men’s Squad: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood (both centrally contracted), Kieron Pollard (Overseas), Glenn Maxwell (Overseas), Liam Dawson, Eoin Morgan, Riley Meredith (overseas), Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheat.

London Spirit Women’s Squad: Heather Knight, Beth Mooney (Overseas), Amelia Kerr (Overseas), Megan Schutt (Overseas), Freya Davies, Sophie Luff, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan.

3. Northern Superchargers, Men’s Squad: Ben Stokes, Dwayne Bravo (Overseas), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Faf du Plessis (Overseas), Wahab Riaz (Overseas), Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Luke Wright, Callum Parkinson.

Northern Superchargers, Women’s Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (Overseas), Alyssa Healy (Overseas), Laura Wolvardtt (Overseas), Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Lizz Russell, Lucy Higham.

4. Southern Brave Men’s Squad: Jofra Archer, Quinton de Kock (Overseas), Marcus Stoinis (Overseas), James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Tim David (Overseas), Rose Whiteley, Craig Overton, Jose Weatherley, Dan Moritarty,

Southern Brave Women’s Squad: Danny Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (Overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Tahila McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Schofield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan.

5. Birmingham Phoenix Men’s Squad: Chris Woakes (centrally contracted), Jack Leach (centrally contracted), Matthew Wade (overseas), Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali, Adam Milne (overseas), Benny Howell, Kane Richardson (overseas), Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes.

Birmingham Phoenix Women’s Squad: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (Overseas), Elysse Perry (Overseas), Sophie Molineux (Overseas), Georgia Elwiss, Kristie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis.

6. Welsh Fire Men’s Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope (both centrally contracted), Jo Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa (overseas), Ben Duckett, David Miller (Overseas), Jake Ball, Nasim Shah (Overseas), David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus Du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cob.

Welsh Fire Women’s Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (Overseas), Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hayley Mathews (Overseas), Alex Heartley, Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey.

7. Manchester Originals Men’s Squad: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson (both centrally contracted), Andre Russell (overseas), Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga (overseas), Phil Salt, Daniel Worrall, Matt Parkinson, Sean Abbott (Overseas), Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison.

Manchester Originals Women’s Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelee Lee (Overseas), Kate Cross, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite (Overseas), Ellie Threekled, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts.

8. Trent Rockets Men’s Squad: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (both Centrally contracted), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rashid Khan (overseas), Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Marchant de Lange (Overseas), Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores.

Trent Rockets Women’s Squad: Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning (Overseas), Katherine Brunt, Mignon Dupreez (Overseas), Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathreyn Bryce, Alana King (Overseas), Abbey Freeborn, Mary Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis.