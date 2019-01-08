This Indian team can dominate world cricket for five or six years: Anil Kumble

1. Indian domination

This team certainly has the ability to dominate the world cricket for the next five or six years. Because the kind of quality that you have especially with the bowling attack. I mean you always look at the bowling attack. You look at the top three, top four batsmen. If you have that quality and then with Rishabh Pant coming in as a batsman who can change the complexion of the game with his batting and as a young talent in the middle. You have everything in this squad, you have an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, you have three spinners - world-class spinners.

2. On the development of Kohli as captain

I think he has made a lot of progress. You know we saw even in England we saw glimpses of some of the selections that we felt could have been different. In Australia, he has been spot on. Yes, Perth because of the injury concerns of whatever it was. But otherwise his tactical field placements...we saw that in Sydney where there was a different set of field. Although India had scored 600 plus runs there was only one slip but a couple of shot mid wickets, short square legs, a deep square leg and then trying to bowl fuller and make the batsmen play those shots. So, that's how I think Labuschagne got out and that is something is evident and now he is wanting to believe that he can set different fields and that is something you want a captain to be doing.

3. On Cheteshwar Pujara

I am really happy for Cheteshwar Pujara because he never got the credit. I mean if you look at all the victories in the last couple of years, credit should be given to Virat not just for being the captain but also what he has done with the bat. But similarly, Pujara's contribution has been not close to Virat but as close to Virat as possible. Just because he is not flamboyant and he plays only one format of the game, people tend to forget his contribution. And Test cricket is all about doing the boring things repeatedly whether you are a bowler whether you are a batsman. I think that is what Pujara exemplifies and he has shown that with the technique he has and whatever limitations he may have, he plays within that and he plays it with determination and a lot of patience and then he doesn't worry about strike rates. I know there are a lot of people still talking about strike rates, hopefully after this performance of Pujara everybody will shut up talking about the strike rates because it is not about the strike rates, it is about getting the runs doing the job for the team, that is exactly what Pujara does.

4. On Jasprit Bumrah

Last year if you looked at it, Bumrah was probably the best bowler in white ball cricket but today he is the leader of the pack in all three formats. That's credit to the way he thinks, he keeps it simple, he has too many variations but yet his length and line and the pace is relentless, inspite of whatever spell he is bowling. Whether it's the first second or the last spell, he is relentless, the pace just doesn't drop off and that's credit to his fitness levels and the way he has come back. Everybody thought that he wouldn't really be successful at the Test level when he first came on because of his weird action but that he has taken into his own advantage and he has bowled brilliantly.

5. On the struggles of KL Rahul

He needs time in the middle. Every batsman has been through this phase where he is really not scoring the runs or struggling to score the runs but really looking good in the nets. It is just that KL Rahul has been inconsistent. And he gets a brilliant hundred and then in the next series he struggles and then he gets a brilliant hundred and then again, he struggles. So, the inconsistency is something that is bothering me and I am sure bothering the team and everybody else who know what Rahul's potential is. So, I am keen that he comes back and plays the longer format for a little while, gets his form back and then go out there and play. Because Prithvi Shaw will be back, Mayank Agarwal has done exceptionally well in the two chances he got in the series. So, KL Rahul will have to perform and get runs for the good of Indian cricket because he is an exceptional talent. And you don't want to lose out on a talent like Rahul because of non-performance in just one series.

6. On Ashwin getting injured frequently

It is a concern, a serious concern. Because he doesn't play the white ball format for India. It has been close to two years he hasn't played T20 or ODIs. So, it is a bit of a concern. You know he still is in his early thirties and it is a bit of a concern where he has not been able to complete a series. Although he would probably be picked on form or class that he would play all the matches but unfortunately because of injury even in England he had an injury and here in the first Test match he performed really well but he wasn't able to go through the series. That is something he needs to address.

7. Predicting 2-1 series scoreline in favour of India

I think that was pretty easy. Everybody knew that India is going to beat Australia. Australia without David Warner and Steve Smith isn't the best of sides and I think credit to India. India played exceptionally well, outplayed Australia in all the departments. What was really impressive was the fast-bowling attack, really getting ahead of Australia. It is something unprecedented, so obviously that was the important moment and of course batting. Pujara, I am really happy for him, he has always been under the radar with all his performances in Test cricket. Today he receives due credit, which he should have been there long before.