To bring Najam Sethi as chief, they changed entire PCB constitution, alleges Ramiz Raja

Raja - who took over the reins in September 2021 - was sacked by Pakistan following the team's shocking series whitewash against England in the Test series at home.

Raja on Monday (December 26) took to his YouTube channel to throw light on his sudden ouster as PBC chief and the former Pakistan cricketer also took a dig at Sethi.

Treated me like a 'criminal': Raja

"Aisa inhone hamla kiya cricket board mein aake. Mera saman bhi nahi lene diya inlogo ne. Subah yeh 9 baje, 17 bande dhandhanate fir rahe they cricket board mein. Jaise ki koi FIA ka chapa par gaya. (The way they attacked the cricket board. They didn't even let me take my stuff. Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan has raided the office)," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

They are not interested in cricket: Raja

While taking questions from his fans on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricketer made the comment. He even alleged that people like Sethi are least interested in cricket and all they want is to remain influential and powerful so that others bow in front of them.

He added: "They are least interested in cricket. The cricket board puts them in a powerful position, and all they want is people to keep bowing in front of them."

Entire PCB Constitution changed: Raja

Raja also rued that he was sacked even before his contract could get over and it comes at a time when international cricket is returning to the country.

"To bring just one person you changed the entire constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board. I have never seen this happen in the world that to adjust Najam Sethi, you had to change the constitution.

"In the middle of the season, when teams are coming to play in Pakistan, you have done this, and then you changed the chief selector. The point is that Mohammad Wasim whether he was doing a good job or not, is a former Test cricketer, and you should have made him leave with respect," said Raja.

He added: "This Najam Sethi is tweeting 2:15 am at night that Ramiz Raja has been sacked, start congratulating me. I have played Test cricket, this is my field, and it hurts to see these people from outside cricket trying to act like a Messiah. I know that their motives are non-cricketing. These people are here for the limelight."

Raja's stint as PCB chief

Raja stayed in office for almost 15 months after being appointed as PCB chief by former Prime Minister and Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan.

Pakistan reached the semifinals and finals of the T20 World Cup in the previous two editions under Raja's stint. The Babar Azam-led side also made it to the Asia Cup 2022 final where they lost to Sri Lanka. The team did well in the white-ball format but also lost two consecutive Test series at home, against Australia and England respectively.

During his tenure, Raja had his fair share of controversies as well. He has consistently blamed the BCCI for deliberately impacting the growth of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He e even claimed that the Pakistan side will not visit India for the ODI World Cup next year if the neighbouring decides not to travel for Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.