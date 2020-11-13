Trent Boult is now rocking with the guitar strings

The left-arm paceman, who played an instrumental role in Mumbai Indians retaining the IPL title is currently at the Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ) in Christchurch where he is spending time playing the guitar and reliving the taste of Kiwi cuisine.

The 31-year-old was adjudged man of the match in the IPL 2020 final as he wrecked the Delhi Capitals top-order with figures of three for 30.

With 25 scalps from 15 matches, the Black Caps paceman was the third leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

"I guess I had little taste of isolation when we went to Dubai before the start of the IPL. It's pretty tough, but we're still lucky to train in the bubble after three days," Boult told reporters on a conference call.

He arrived back home from the IPL held in the UAE along with other Kiwi team-mates -- Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert

Boult, who was traded by DC in the last year's IPL auction to MI, made up for the absence of experienced Lasith Malinga and formed a deadly combination with Jasprit Bumrah upfront with the duo together scalping 52 wickets.

Talking about his success in IPL 2020 held in the UAE, Boult said, "New franchise, different personnel, it's been exciting to be out there playing in this global situation. I think it was all pretty natural stuff, pitch the ball up, was nice to get some assistance," he added.

Boult has to serve the mandatory two-week isolation at MIQ as part of the post COVID-19 protocols and his next assignment is the home series against the West Indies.

Boult and his team-mates will spend their first three days in isolation and once their results for COVID-19 come out negative, they will be able to train at MIQ's sports facility.

The three-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies starts on November 27. That will be followed by two Tests which start on December 3 and Boult has set his priorities right.

"I'm probably just targeting the Test matches as usual. I've got to make sure that I'm ready for them. If I'm involved in the T20Is earlier as well then that will be exciting too," he added.