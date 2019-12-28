Cricket
Boult to miss final Test in Australia due to fractured finger

By Dejan Kalinic
Trent Boult
Trent Boult has suffered another injury and will miss New Zealand's third Test against Australia.

Melbourne, December 28: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third Test against Australia after fracturing a finger on Saturday.

Boult, who missed the series opener due to a side strain, was hit on the hand by Mitchell Starc during day three of the second Test in Melbourne.

The left-armer bowled during Australia's second innings before the Black Caps announced he had fractured a finger on his right hand.

"Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the second Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand while batting on day three," they wrote on Twitter at the close of play.

"He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation. A replacement player will be confirmed in due course."

Cummins stars as Australia close in on victory against New Zealand

New Zealand are staring at a 2-0 deficit in the three-Test series, which will conclude in Sydney beginning on January 3.

Australia are 137 for four in their second innings, leading by 456 runs at the MCG.

Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
