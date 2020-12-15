Ultimate Kricket Challenge: Schedule, format, rules, TV timings, list of players, live streaming information

The unique star-studded event, that gets underway from December 24 shortens the game into 4 innings of 15 balls each, where each UKC gladiator will go head-to-head against every other, increasing the stakes even higher, for the right to be crowned the best in the world.

Who are the players?

The first exhilarating season of UKC will see six global superstars and UKC contenders - Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan - pad-up for this one-of-a-kind series that reinvents Cricket in a gladiatorial style.

This unique one-on-one format of cricket will see these global superstars going head-to-head against each other to see who's the greatest individual cricketer in the world.

They go head-to-head against each other, every day with some surprise appearances from other global superstars.

What are the rules?

The first of its kind, this 16-match tournament will see the introduction of new Cricket rules in a new one-on-one Cricket match format. Each match will consist of 2 UKC contenders squaring off against each other across 4 innings of 15-balls each in every match.

# 2 points are awarded for a UKC contender winning a match in the league stage

# The UKC contender with more runs at the end of each match is the winner

# The top 4 UKC contenders from the league rounds enter the Semi-Finals, which are knock-out matches; winners of the Semi-Finals make it to the Finals.

# Each innings consists of 15 balls. A UKC Contender must bowl a minimum of 8 balls per inning, while a sub player - an 'Ace' - can bowl a maximum of 7 balls per innings

# Each UKC Contender when bowling will be assisted by 1 fielder and 1 wicketkeeper inside the UKC Dome

# A bouncer will be called a No ball and the next delivery will be a Free Hit

# No Balls and Wides are 1 run penalty each

# A UKC Contender while batting can gain run(s) only after they complete a physical run

Scoring is divided into 6 scoring zones:

Zone A - 1 run

Zone B- 1 run

Zone C - 2 runs

Zone D - 3 runs

Zone E - with a bounce 4 runs

Zone E- Direct 6 runs

# If a batsman hits the Bullseye (behind the bowler) he will be rewarded 12 runs and gain an extra ball to play. Bullseye on the square of wickets will fetch the batter 4 Runs.

# Every time a batter gets out, 5 runs are deducted from the total.

What are the players and organisers saying?

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the first-ever Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC), former Team India all-rounder and UKC contender Yuvraj Singh said, "Cricket has been at the heart of every Indian fan and, but it needs to constantly evolve, constantly excite. UKC is that evolution. This brand-new format is wonderful. It's what Cricket is about. Player versus player. No distractions. One on one. It's exciting and it's the future of Cricket that I know will strike a chord with viewers and fans. I am up for this challenge to be the best in the world and hope to emulate my 2007 T20 World Cup feat of six consecutive sixes in the UKC as well. Hoping for a great show in Dubai and to beat all the others."

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner and UKC contender Rashid Khan said, "As a professional Cricketer, I will always endorse a format that elevates the game, excites ardent fans and creates millions of new ones. Cricket and winning Cricket matches has always been an integral part of my life and I will always be up for the challenge. This new format - UKC - is incredibly exciting and the way of the future of Cricket and I can't wait to put on a good show."

"Ultimate Kricket Challenge is an iconic revolutionary step forward in the world of cricket. Ultimate aspect here means there is no escape. The best players will fight with a simple quest to not lose to the other. It is one on one! One will win and the other will lose! No player who considers himself or herself the best would want to lose to the other in a direct duel. It so phenomenally differentiated from all other formats in play thus far. We sincerely believe that UKC will go on to become one of the most recognisable sports leagues in the world," said Ravi Thakran, Chairman of UKC.

Date, Channels, and Timings:

December 24 2020 to January 1, 2021

@ Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar at 9:30 PM (IST).