Vaccine Podu, Mask Podu: MS Dhoni urges fans to take COVID-19 vaccine, wear masks

"Our safety is in our hands...kandiappa vaccine podu...mask podu..." said the former India cricket team skipper in a campaign titled "Vaccine Podu, Mask Podu."

The public health campaign is undertaken by Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a multi-speciality healthcare chain, a press note said here. Dhoni was roped in as the brand ambassador for Kauvery Hospitals recently.

The CSK captain is presently in Dubai with the IPL franchise for the second phase of IPL-14 which would resume on September 19 after being suspended mid-way in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble then.

Meanwhile, on Friday (September 17), India saw a record-breaking pace of vaccination as the country crossed two crore Covid vaccinations for the first time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

India has also crossed Europe when it comes to total vaccine doses administered. While total vaccine doses in India stand at 784 million, for Europe the figure is 777 million.

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.