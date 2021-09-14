Varun Chakravarthy reveals how he celebrated getting picked up in India's T20 WC squad

"My wife was really happy. We had a nice dinner after that (the news). I also spoke to my parents and they were all happy. It was all a small celebration. The bigger duty is in front of us. So, keeping that in mind, I am not celebrating too much now itself," the spinner, who is currently training with KKR in Abu Dhabi, told KKR.in.

"I feel privileged and honoured to represent India for the World Cup and I hope to really make it count," added Varun on the sidelines of a training session.

Varun felt playing in the UAE for IPL would be a great boost to prepare for the World Cup as getting used to the conditions would mean an early advantage.

"It will really help the players who are playing here in UAE (for IPL) because you can definitely consider it as good preparation. Getting to know how the climate is in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and how the dew comes in, how the pitches can play - all this knowledge is certainly going to help us in the World Cup," he said.

Team India will begin their campaign in the multi-nation tournament on October 24 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan.

India's 15-man squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.