Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Series, Records and Statistics

Opener Shubham Arora scored an unbeaten 136 off 131 deliveries and guided his team to an emphatic victory. Chasing a target of 315 in the stipulated 50 overs, the Rishi Dhawan-led side reached 299 for 4 in 47.3 overs to be adjudged the winners via VJD Method.

For Tamil Nadu, their senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik notched up a composed 116 off 103 deliveries to propel his team to a commanding total in an all-important final. Baba Indrajith also scored 80 off 71 deliveries. While the rest of the TN batsmen failed to live up to the expectations in the big game.

Pankaj Jaiswal (4/59) and Rishi Dhawan (3/62) were the pick of the bowlers for Himachal in the big match. While defending a respectable total, Tamil Nadu bowlers had an ordinary day into the middle. Though they got the wickets of opener Prashant Chopra (21), Digvijay Rangi (0), Nikhil Gangta (18) in the middle overs but Amit Kumar's 74 and Dhawan's 42* ensured Himachal reached home in style.

Here is the full list of award winners and statistics from the premier One-Day competition in the country:

Winners: Himachal Pradesh

Runner-Ups: Tamil Nadu

Player of the match, final: Shubham Arora - 136 off 131, 13x4s, 1x6.

Most Runs: Ruturaj Gaikwad - Maharashtra - 603 runs in 5 matches - HS - 168. Centuries - 4, Fities - 0.

Most Runs for HP: Risi Dhawan - 458 runs in 8 matches. HS - 91*. Centuries - 0, Fifties - 5

Most Runs for TN: Dinesh Karthik - 376 runs in 8 matches. HS - 116.

Centuries - 1, Fifties - 2.

Highest Score in the tournament - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab) 169* vs Services

Highest Average in the tournament - Bishal Ghosh (Tripura) - 174.50.

Most Centuries - Ruturaj Gaikwad (Maharashtra) - 4

Most Fifties - Shubham Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) - 5

Most ducks - Roshan Alam (Assam) - 3

Most Sixes - Venkatesh Iyer (MP) - 21

Most Sixes in an innings - Venkatesh Iyer (MP) - 10 vs Chandigarh

Most wickets in the tournament - Yash Thakur - 18 wickets in 7 matches

Best bowling figures in an innings - Nafees Siddique (Meghalaya) - 6/39

Best economy rate - C Hari Nishaanth (TN) - 1.00

Most four-wickets in an innings - P Girinath Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) - 2

Most five-wickets in an innings - MM Raj (Bihar), NS Siddique (Meghalaya), Remruatdika Ralte (Mizoram), AS Raut (Odisha), AS Rajpoot (UP), CV Milind (Hyderabad), Abid Mushtaq (J&K), Amit Ali (Tripura), MD Nidheesh (Kerala), Pradeep Sangwan (Delhi), BS Konthoujam (Manipur), MB Murasingh (Tripura), CS Jani (Saurashtra), Shubham Sharma (Rajasthan), S Joseph (Kerala), Mayank Dagar (HP), Washington Sundar (TN), Chetan Sakariya (Saurashtra), Yash Thakur (Vidarbha), Yash Dayal (UP).

Most dismissals from a wicketkeeper in the tournament - S Sharath (Karnataka) - 13 - 11 catches, 2 stumpings

Most dismissals from a wicketkeeper in an innings - Jitesh Sharma (Vidarbha) - 5

Most catches in the tournament - Prashant Chopra (HP) - 9

Most catches in an innings - Abhimanyusingh Rajput (Baroda) - 4

Highest partnership by wickets - 208 runs - Manender Singh & Mahipal Lomror (Rajasthan) vs Assam.