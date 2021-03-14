Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Prithvi Shaw carried off the field after being hit on shin

New Delhi, March 14: Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw, who is the leading run-getter in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, was carried off the field after being hit on the shin during the final against Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi on Sunday (March 14).
The incident occurred in the 24th over of the innings when Prithvi, who was fielding in the first slip, got hit on the shin after Uttar Pradesh opener Madhav Kaushik slapped a shot off young leg-spinner Prashant Solanki.
The ball hit Shaw on the left leg's shin and the diminutive right-handed opener, who had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double hundred in the tournament so far, looked in pain and was down on the ground.
Not good signs for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Finals. Prithvi Shaw has left the field. pic.twitter.com/2MmaKGim0g— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2021
He was immediately taken off the field by the physio and his teammates. Shaw was, however, back on the field after being treated for the injury.
