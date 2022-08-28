Virat Kohli 100th T20I: Here's 10 Special Records And Trivia of King Kohli

Kohli will also become the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all formats of the cricket at international level.

Can he make the occasion a memorable one with a fine knock against Pakistan in the biggest stage in T20I cricket.

Here are some important milestones from Kohli’s T20I career for India.

1. Debut: vs Zimbabwe in 2010

2. Debut score: 26 off 21 balls

3. Career: M: 99, R: 3308, Avg: 50.12, SR: 137.66

4. Kohli is the third-highest run scorer in T20I cricket, behind Rohit Sharma (3,487) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,497).

5. Kohli has second most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, with 30. Rohit Sharma holds the record with 31 fifty-plus scores, including 4 centuries.

6. Kohli is the fourth-fastest batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20I cricket (27 innings) and the second fastest to reach 2,000 runs (56 innings) and 2,500 runs (68 innings).

7. Kohli has won the second highest number of 'Player of the Match' awards in T20Is —12, following Afghanistan's Mohammed Nabi (13). Kohli also has the most number of 'Player of the Series' awards in T20Is, 7.

8. Kohli’s record in T20 WC

2012: M: 5, R: 185, Avg: 46.25, 50s: 2

2014: M: 6, R: 319, Avg: 106.33, 50s: 4

2016: M: 5, R: 273, Avg: 136.50, 50s: 3

2021: M: 3, R: 68, Avg: 34, 50s: 1

9 Kohli’s captaincy record in T20Is

M: 50, W: 30, L: 16: NR: 4, Win %: 64.58

10 Kohli’s incredible 2016

M: 15, R: 641, Avg: 106.43, 50s: 7

Trivia

1 Kohli has 70 hundreds in International cricket. But he is yet to score a century in T20Is

2 Kohli is one of the most successful batsmen and captains in T20I cricket, but he has not won an ICC T20 World Cup so far, though he has played in 4 tournaments.