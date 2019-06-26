Virat Kohli 37 runs away from breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara

The raging debate will get another point to moot upon if Kohli makes 37 runs on Thursday (June 27) against the West Indies at Old Trafford during the ICC World Cup 2019 match. He has a chance to join the 20000 international runs club, currently led by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. And not just to join but to be the fastest to get a membership in that club.

Kohli now has 19,963 international runs from Test, ODI and T20I formats. The Indian captain has scored 11087 runs in 50-over format, 6613 runs in Test cricket and 2263 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli so far has played 416 innings in international cricket -- 131 in Tests, 223 in ODIs and 62 in T20Is. Tendulkar and Lara took 453 innings to reach the landmark. Thus, Kohli has a bright chance to become the fastest batsman to the coveted mark.

Kohli will also be the third Indian batsman to reach the mark after Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. In their international career, Tendulkar has made 34,357 runs while Dravid made 24,208 runs. Overall, Kohli, who made his debut for India in 2008 under MS Dhoni, will be the 12th batsman to reach the landmark.