Virat Kohli and Tim Paine are best Test captains in the world at the moment, says Faiz Fazal

By

Jaipur, August 11: A domestic veteran and Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy-winning skipper, Faiz Fazal, believes Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine and India captain Virat Kohli are two of the best captains in the world right now.

In a recent interaction on Sports Tiger's show 'Off the Field', on being asked who the best captain in the world, Faiz said, "I am a fan of Tim Paine, he is very good as a Test captain, Virat is also very good in Tests."

He also shared his experience of being a captain and how difficult it is to be a captain. He said, "I love captaining Vidarbha. I have been very fortunate to get some amazing cricketers in my side. Even when I was leading in the Duleep Trophy, I had some amazing cricketers in that team as well." He also added, "You cannot teach a lot, it comes naturally."

Faiz has had exceptional domestic seasons in the past few years where he has led his team Vidarbha to back to back Ranji Trophy title victories in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

On being asked about him not getting a call to the national team after scoring a half-century in his debut match, Faiz said, "The competition in team India is very tight, I feel very fortunate that I played for India because that was the aim, to play for the country. Nothing can be compared with that. But I still aim to play for the Test team. But, yes, I feel disappointed that I could not continue my place in the Indian team."

He added, "The game itself is my motivation and I love playing cricket at any stage. That's why even in the offseason, unfortunately, this season, I could not go but I always travel to the UK and plays the premier league there."

Faiz also spoke about the young cricketers in the country. From the current U-19 Indian cricket team, Priyam Garg is someone Faiz believes is a really great talent who will make it big. During the show, on being asked about his fondest memories on the cricket field, Faiz said, "When I got my India cap and second is when I got the Ranji Trophy in my hands."

A champion domestic cricketer who scored 1001 and 942 first-class runs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively, Faiz Fazal also represented India in a solitary ODI against Zimbabwe in 2016 where he scored a half-century.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 16:57 [IST]
