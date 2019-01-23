Cricket

Virat Kohli to be rested for last 2 ODIs & T20I series against New Zealand

By
kohli

Bengaluru, January 23: The Indian team put up a dominating performance with both the bat and ball to guide India to a thumping 8-wicket win over New Zealand. And following the winning start to the ODI series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand and the subsequent T20I series.

India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Highlights: Shami, Kuldeep, Shikhar propel India to a dominating win

The BCCI released a statement following the match on Wednesday, stating that considering Kohli's workload in the last few months, the team management and the Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia.

Moreover, there will be no replacement for captain Kohli in the squad for the rest of the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series.

Source: BCCI Release

India won by 8 wickets (DLS Method
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
