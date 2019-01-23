Virat Kohli to be rested for last 2 ODIs & T20I series against New Zealand

India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Highlights: Shami, Kuldeep, Shikhar propel India to a dominating win



The BCCI released a statement following the match on Wednesday, stating that considering Kohli's workload in the last few months, the team management and the Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia.

Moreover, there will be no replacement for captain Kohli in the squad for the rest of the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series.

Source: BCCI Release