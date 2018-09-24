Virat Kohli, Born Great or Made? 75% Indians believe Kohli is Made, says National Geographic Survey

National Geographic with its new series Mega Icons, which premieres September 24, is embarking on a journey to get a step closer to that answer, albeit through a scientific lens. However, before digging deeper into this debate on the episode, the brand asked fans about their views on this.

Virat Kohli 'Born or Made' survey, that covered 1 Lakh respondents in five days, established that 75% percent of Indians believe that the Indian cricket team captain's experiences and hard work, shaped him into what he is today, as opposed to remaining 25%, who think he got the skills as an innate gift. The survey engaged respondents through an online poll and pop up kiosks to allow people to express their opinion.

In the quest to unravel whether some of India's greatest Icons are 'Born or Made', National Geographic in the series - Mega Icons, will employ a unique lens to analyze the lives of personalities such as Virat Kohli, Kamal Haasan, APJ Abdul Kalam, Kiran Bedi, and Dalai Lama.

Watch the premiere episode of #MegaIcons featuring me, tonight at 9 PM at @natgeoindia. 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2018

Starting with Virat Kohli's life story, the five-part series with its host, R. Madhavan, along with a panel of acclaimed scientists and expert psychoanalysts, will scratch beneath the surface to magnify milestone instances in the Icons' lives.

Each episode will be a journey into the life of an iconic personality, with help of not only intimate interviews with the icons and their families but also through scientific research and analysis by experts.

Source: Nat Geo Press Release