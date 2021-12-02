Virat Kohli hopes to get a clear picture of South Africa tour in a couple of days

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday (December 3).

"We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more. Rahul (Dravid, the India coach) bhai has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot," Kohli said.

He added, "We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad."

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

India's tour of South Africa might be pushed back by one week due to the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

A BCCI official confirmed that both boards are in constant touch and the decision will be taken keeping the safety of players in mind.

"We are discussing to push back the series by a week due to the threat of Omicron COVID variant and we are awaiting the Indian government nod, both boards are in constant touch and everything is being discussed. The health and safety of our players is of utmost importance," the senior official told ANI.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports had said that BCCI should consult the government before sending the cricket team to South Africa where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged.

"Not only BCCI, but every board should also consult the Indian government before sending the team to a country where a new COVID-19 variant has emerged. It is not right to send the team to a country where there is a threat, if BCCI consults us we will deliberate on that," Thakur had said.





