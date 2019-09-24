Virat Kohli is an inspiration for youngsters both on and off the field, says Hanuma Vihari

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the Andhra Pradesh cricketer said, "He (Kohli) sets an example -- on the field and off the field, with the work ethic he has. He is an inspiration in the dressing room, especially for youngsters. We look at him like an idol and someone who we can follow."

With 289 runs in two matches, Vihari was the top-scorer for India as Kohli & Co. registered 2-0 Test series win over West Indies in the latter's lair.

Vihari batted at No. 6 and notched up his maiden hundred and also became the first Indian batsman since Sachin Tendulkar in 1990 to score a century and a fifty in the same Test while batting at No. 6 or lower.

Kohli also heaped praise on Vihari saying the dressing room is a relaxed place when the 25-year old is in the middle.

Talking about playing in the 'V', Vihari said, "Playing in the 'V' was always my strength. If you ask anyone who has seen me in the early years of my career, they would say it is. Once I get my eye in, I dominate the spinners. Even the fast bowlers. I widen my range of shots, but initially I try to hit in the 'V' and play as straight as possible," he added.