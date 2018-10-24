Virat Kohli joins Club 10000; glance at his club mates from India

1. Sachin Tendukar – 18426

The champion batsman who began batting in the middle-order was promoted as opener during an away ODI against New Zealand in the mid 90s. It happened because regular opener Navjot Singh Sidhu missed the match because of a neck sprain. Tendulkar never looked back since using the opener's role and overs at his disposal to pile runs and shatter several bowlers' confidence and bowling figures. He is also the first batsman to achieve the feat, overhauling former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin's tally.

2. Sourav Ganguly – 11363

The former Indian captain and the left-handed opener paired with Tendulkar in the mid 90s and early 2000s to give India several solid starts in ODIs. The right-hand-left-hand combination was perfect as bowlers often struggled to maintain their line and they amassed runs as a pair and individually to emerge the most successful opening combination in cricket history - 6609 runs in 136 innings.

3. Rahul Dravid – 10889

Rahul Dravid was initially considered a misfit in one-day format. But the former Indian captain overcame his flaws with characteristic determination and emerged the third Indian to go past the 10000-run barrier. In fact, he has against his name the second fastest ODI fifty by an Indian (22 balls) against New Zealand in 2003 and shares the record with Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh.

4. Mahendra Singh Dhoni – 10079

The former Indian skipper is the latest entrant into the exclusive club and has an envious average of 50.90. It's an incredible feat as well because Dhoni mostly batted down the order - 5, 6, 7 - and had tailenders for company. He excelled in the role of a finisher and continues to be a strong presence behind the wicket. But he would like to have some more runs from his bat before youngsters like Rishabh Pant begin to exert more pressure on his place.