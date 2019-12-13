Cricket
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul make big surge in ICC T20 Rankings

By
Kohli, Rahul surge in ICC Rankings

Mumbai, December 13: India skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who starred with the bat in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies which the hosts won 2-1, have moved upwards in the ICC Rankings for batsmen.

In the latest rankings, Rahul has jumped by three spots to number six while Kohli has made a jump of five spots to enter the top 10.

Rahul slammed 91 off 56 deliveries and was adjudged Man of the Match in the third T20I which India won by 67 runs at the Wankhede. He scored 164 runs in the three matches against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Kohli amassed 183 runs against the West Indies and was declared the Player of the Series.

However, Rohit has moved down by a spot and is now placed at the ninth spot in the ICC Rankings. The 32-year-old, who is the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket, scored 94 runs in the three T20Is against Kieron Pollard's men.

Both Rohit and Kohli are leading run-scorers in T20Is, currently tied at 2,633 runs each. The Indian skipper has accumulated these runs in 75 matches (70 innings) at an average of 52.66. Rohit, on the other hand, needed 104 matches (96 innings) to score the same number of runs at an average of 32.10.

Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
