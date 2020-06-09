Virat Kohli: Know all 11 body tattoos adorned by India captain and their meaning

The 31-year-old cricketer - who is known for his explosive batting and aggressive captaincy - is an icon for millions once gave a sneak peek into his body tattoos.

During National Geographics' show Mega Icons which aired the first episode on India captain in 2018, Kohli revealed by that time he had nine body tattoos and explained the meaning of every piece of the body art. Till date, Kohli has eleven tattoo arts on his body.

Here are the 11 tattoos of the India captain and what is their meaning:

Tribal Art: The tribal art represents aggression and is one of the first tattoos that the aggressive Indian captain got.

Parents' Name: Kohli also inked his parents' name (Prem and Saroj) on his body.

ODI and Test Cap Numbers: The talented right-handed batsman also immortalised his ODI and Test cap numbers on his body. Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008 and became the 175th Indian to play for Team India in ODIs. He made his Test debut three years later against West Indies and became the 269th Indian to represent the country in Tests.

Speaking about the significance of the events, Kohli said, "These numbers will always remain with me because when you look back at the charts 200 years from now, in front of these numbers, there will be my name. These will always be special numbers and hence I decided to get them."

Zodiac sign: Kohli also inked his sun sign 'Scorpio' on his right arm. Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, and in order to symbolise that, the Delhi cricketer inked the word 'Scorpio'. Scorpios are strong-willed persons who traverse through difficulties of life with a brave heart.

Japanese Samurai: Kohli has a big tattoo of a Japanese Samurai on his left arm and the philosophy behind the tattoo is based on the Bushido code of the Samurai which states the seven virtues of being a warrior - Gi (Justice), Yu (Courage), Jin (Benevolence), Rei (Politeness), Makoto (Honesty), Meiyo (Honour) and Chugi (Loyalty).

Explaining how he relates with the Japanese Samurai tattoo, Kohli said, "I felt like these are the same characteristics that I share. I've had to fight for everything that I've got in life so far, and I will have to be this person all my life because of the choices that I will keep making. And hence it was a representation of me wanting to do something so badly which was wanting to become a professional cricketer."

God's Eye: Talking about this tattoo, Kohli said, "I call it the God's eye. So, basically, the all-seeing eye. That everything that's happening is being watched and there's someone always keeping a count of everything that you do. So that makes you feel connected in a way and also, that makes you understand the essence of life and what we need to do as human beings and what our eventual goal is."

Om Symbol: Back in 2018, the Om symbol was his latest tattoo and while talking about it Kohli said, "The last one that I have here is finished with an Om symbol, which is the universal sound, which is probably the most consistent thing in the whole universe. Anywhere you observe sounds of the universe that is, you know, what is the most consistent sound that you will hear and that is the essence of life. To understand you're not even a dust particle in the universe and sometimes our ego allows us to think that we're everything. So, I think it's quite astonishing and quite magnificent in a lot of ways. I've started to understand that now... So, I have started to realize strongly that I'm meant to be where I am and this is not random."

Monastery: Kohli also got a Monastery inscribed on the left side of his shoulder. This tattoo symbolises peace and power.

Lord Shiva: The India cricketer also has a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his body to show his devotion towards the deity.