Virat Kohli-led RCB cricketers bat for the 'Freedom to Choose' campaign as Muthoot FinCorp launches new TVC

Kohli donned the roles of an umpire, doctor and teacher and offered choices and options in a rib-tickling manner to his fellow RCB teammates in multi-lingual TVCs, which showcase how a consumer can be empowered to choose what they want through "ab khud chuno apni interest rate" scheme.

The newly-launched TVCs of Muthoot Fincorp, a flagship entity of Muthoot Pappachan Group, has been made to promote its 'Mera Gold Loan, Mera Interest' scheme, which is a part of the company's Blue Soch IPL 2022 campaign.

"Muthoot FinCorp has always been the pioneer in bringing out innovative campaign thoughts aimed at helping the common man to improve their financial well-being. Sportspeople, especially cricketers, are a great way to inspire and to take the messages to the consumers. This special scheme is to help people plan their finances better by choosing rate of interest according to their income capacity," said Thomas George Muthoot, Director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.

In one of the videos that was released recently, Kohli was seen in a teacher's avatar surprising 'student' Siraj by offering him options of rewards for performing well in the class.

In the other yet to be released videos, Kohli will be seen donning the role of a doctor and asking Kiwi cricketer Allen about rewards such as donuts, pizza, burger and pastries for remaining fit while, in an umpire's role, the star batter will be seen asking batsman Karthik his choice of delivery as Siraj looked on curiously.

Muthoot FinCorp has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore as its title sponsor for the third successive year.

The Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three matches from five so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

