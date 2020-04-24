Virat Kohli mercilessly trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for TikTok videos, calls Haryana spinner 'an absolute clown'

During his live Instagram session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers he took a hilarious jibe at Chahal, who also plays for the RCB. Kohli insisted De Villiers check out Chahal's TikTok videos that he is making during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and called him a 'clown'.

"You should watch Chahal's videos, he is an absolute clown," Kohli told the former South Africa captain.

Virat Kohli turns emotional says, 'no matter what happens, I'm never leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore'

Earlier in this month, Rohit, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance.

Taking a dig at Chahal, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."

Talking about the love and loyalty of RCB fans, Kohli said he will never leave the franchise till the time he is playing IPL.

Kohli, De Villiers to auction cricketing gears from memorable IPL game to raise funds

RCB have reached the IPL final thrice but have not gone on to win the trophy. During a live session on Instagram with former South African captain and RCB teammate AB de Villiers, Kohli said winning the tournament remains the goal but he would not leave the team irrespective of the results.

"It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever.

"You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the India skipper.

Responding to Kohli's feelings towards RCB, De Villiers too acknowledged the support of fans over the past nine years. Kohli, on the other hand, has been with RCB since 2008.

"Same for me. I never want to leave RCB but to do that I got to keep scoring runs. I am not the captain you see," said the South African in jest. Both recalled their early days in international cricket and their growth as cricketers and friends. Kohli said at times, the youngsters coming in have too much regard for the "system" and he wants to see them break the norm.