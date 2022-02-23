Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma get their GOAT icon hashtags on Twitter

The hashtags of all these star athletes with goat emojis are going viral on social media and their fans are going gaga over social media.

Virat Kohli is hailed as one of the best batsmen the game has ever seen across all formats and will go down as the legends of the game. The talismanic right-handed batsman from Delhi has established himself as the best and piled up a plethora of runs.

Dhoni - who only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - is one of the greatest captains not just in Indian Cricket, but also in the world. The two-time World Cup-winning captain established himself as one of the greatest finishers of all time.

Rohit too has been a run-scorer across formats and stamped his authority in the game of cricket with his consistent performances. The highest individual scorer in an ODI game, Rohit has been a phenomenon in the white-ball format and his numbers in red-ball cricket are also on the rise ever since he started opening in the longest format.

Rafael Nadal recently created history when he won the historic 21st Grand Slam when he won the Australian Open 2022. The Spanish tennis great has surpassed his contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win the most grand slams as a male tennis player.

The goat emoji on Twitter was first awarded to football greats Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.