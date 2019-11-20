Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Animal lover Virat Kohli named PETA India's Person of the Year, joins wife Anushka Sharma

By
Animal lover Virat Kohli named PETA Indias Person of the Year, joins wife Anushka Sharma
Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma (Twitter)

New Delhi, Nov 20: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Wednesday (November 20) named Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli as India's 'Person of the Year for 2019' for his animal advocacy efforts.

"A vegetarian, Kohli's efforts to improve conditions for animals include sending a letter on PETA India's behalf to officials calling for the release of Malti, an elephant used for rides at Amer Fort, who was reportedly violently beaten by eight men," a PETA India statement said.

The 31-year-old also reportedly visisted an animal shelter in Bengaluru to check on injured and formerly neglected dogs there, sending a message to his fans to adopt animals rather than buying them.

Virat Kohli shares a throwback pic with 'partner in crime' MS Dhoni

"Virat Kohli is a fierce animal rights proponent who never hesitates to run out cruelty to animals any way he can. PETA India encourages everyone to follow his lead and always be an advocate for animals in need," PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera said.

Ever since he turned a vegetarian, Kohli has been the biggest proponents of going green and has been consistently urging his fans to turn vegan.

Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year award include Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Anushka Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(With inputs from PTI)

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India Probable XI for D/N Test
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 20:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue