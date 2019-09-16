Cricket
Virat Kohli net worth, earnings, salary, endorsements: Brand Virat touches Rs 174 crore

By
Brand Virat Kohli touches Rs 174 crore
Brand Virat Kohli touches Rs 174 crore

Bengaluru, September 16: Virat Kohli is arguably the most accomplished batsman across the formats in contemporary cricket. But the Team India cricket captain is also a successful businessman and brand ambassador and follow the footsteps of others like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in merging cricket with business.

At present, Kohli is the brand ambassador of 23 products in Indian market and is a partner in a hotel chain. And as per a Forbes India report, Kohli has entered into a Rs 100 crore deal with German sportswear manufacturers Puma and put into market his line One8 that includes footwear, backpacks, caps, training bags and kidswear.

1. One8 brand is flourishing

1. One8 brand is flourishing

As per the Forbes India report, One8 has crossed Rs 130 crore and it may touch Rs 185 crore by the end of fiscal 2020. Not many brands in Indian market are ahead of One8 at the moment apart from the brand of Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan. Hrithik's brand HRX has an estimated worth of Rs 300 crore, while Salman's Being Human has an estimated net worth of Rs 219 crore. However, One8, which was started in 2016, continues its growth at this rate other brands could easily be pushed aside. Kohli also has a youth apparel brand called Wrogn.

What comes under One8 umbrella

What comes under One8 umbrella

A. Energy drink and water in association with O'cean Beverages.

B. One8 fragrances with Scentials.

C. One8 underwear with Artimas Fashions.

D. One8 Kidswear

E. One8 Commune, a restaurant.

3. Brand war: Kohli vs Dhoni

3. Brand war: Kohli vs Dhoni

Kohli: Audi, MRF, Pune, Uber, Too Yumm, Star, Vicks, Valvoline, Himalaya, Royal Challengers, American Tourister, Boost, Remit 2 India, Manyavar, Shyam Steel, Vitabiotics, Volini, Luminous, Hero, Colgate, Mobile Premier League, Google Duo, Flipkart.

Dhoni: Indian Terrain, RedBus, Colgate, Panerai, LivFast, GoDaddy, Bharat Matrimony, Mastercard India, Sumadhura, Snickers India, Orient, NetMeds.com, Sound Logic, WardWiz, SRMB Steel, SportsFit, Zed Black Agarbathis, Gulf Oil India, Dream11, Reebok, Exide Life Insurance, Boost, State of Jharkhand, TVS.

4. Other sportspersons who own brands

4. Other sportspersons who own brands

1. Sachin Tendulkar: The batting maestro joined hands with Arvind Mills to start a clothline called True Blue.

2. MS Dhoni: Dhoni owns a lifestyle brand called Seven and his firm Rhiti Sports markets the products.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: The master footballer owns the brand CR7 and it has its own perfumes, underwears, sportsgears and even has partnered with a hotel chains across the world.

4. Roger Federer: The owner of 20 Grand Slams owns a line called RF. It includes a variety of products but predominantly apparel like T-Shirts and caps.

5. Kohli's networth

5. Kohli's networth

As of June 2019, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 174 crore combined from his endorsements and match fee.

Check out top five richest sportspersons.

1. Lionel Messi: Rs 922 crore

2. Cristinao Ronaldo: Rs 779 crore

3. Neymar: Rs 751 crore

4. Canelo Alvarez (boxer): Rs 672 crore

5. Roger Federer: Rs 668 crore

Brand Kohli touches Rs 174 crore
Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
