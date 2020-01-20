Virat Kohli, not Steve Smith is the best batsman across all formats: Michael Vaughan

Replying to a tweet that said Australia's Steve Smith is the finest across formats, Vaughan said, "Disagree ... Virat is the best all-round ... !!"

Smith struck a fluent 131 off 132 balls in series-deciding third ODI against India in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 20). However, it was Kohli who had the last laugh as the India skipper (89), in the company of his deputy Rohit Sharma (119), comfortably saw the team home.

Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !! https://t.co/zJPt7v8ewS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 20, 2020

Smith has made a sensational comeback after his one-year ban from the game due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, amassing plenty of runs with his best coming in the Ashes last summer.

Kohli also continued to score big runs and maintained his position at the top of the ICC ODI batsmen's rankings with 886 points. He's followed by his deputy Rohit in the ODI rankings. Earlier on Sunday (January 19), Australia captain Aaron Finch hailed Kohli as the greatest ODI player of all-time.

"They've got Virat who is probably the greatest ODI player of all-time, and Rohit who'd probably be in the top five batters of all-time. They're exceptional, and the thing with the Indian side at the moment is their experienced players are getting the job done in the big games. Rohit 100, especially without Shikhar there, for them to shuffle and their two most dominant players to still get a majority of the runs is a sign of a really settled and really quality top order," the Aussie skipper said.