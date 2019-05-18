Virat Kohli now has 100 million followers on social media, leaves MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar far behind

The Delhi-cricketer is immensely popular amongst fans both on and off the field and has added yet another illustrious cap in his feather. Kohli has now become the most followed cricketer on social media.

He his way ahead of his predecessors Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar who are revered as the greatest cricketers not just in India but entire the world.

Kohli - who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL - now has more than 100 million followers on social media. The aggressive right-handed batsman has 37 million followers on Facebook, 33.5 million followers on Instagram and 29.4 million followers on Twitter.

Football giant from Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo is the most popular sportsperson on the social media with 77 million followers on Twitter, 122 million followers on Facebook and 166 million followers on Instagram.

Brazil star striker Neymar Jr is the second most popular sportsperson on micro-blogging site Twitter with 43 million followers.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi - who plays for Barcelona in Spanish La Liga - follows Ronaldo on Facebook with 89 million followers.

Kohli is the most popular Indian sportsperson. Sachin Tendulkar has 14.7 million followers on Twitter while MS Dhoni is third on the list with 13 million followers.

Kohli will now be leading the Indian Cricket Team in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, starting May 30 in England and Wales. India are deemed amongst favourites to lift the trophy and if the Kohli-led side goes on to win the tournament then the talismanic batsman would go on to register himself as one of the greatest captains in the limited-overs format. His popularity will soar further if India lifts the WC trophy under Kohli's watch.