Virat Kohli overtakes Steve Smith as No 1 Test player in ICC Rankings

1. Kohli is No 1 batsman

Kohli, who had struck a fine 136 in the Day-Night Kolkata Test against Bangladesh, reached 928 points and is now five points clear as Smith's knock of 36 in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan saw him slip to 923 points from 931 before the match. Cheteshwar Pujara retained his fourth position with 791 points. But Ajinkya Rahane dropped one place to sixth with 759 points. Australia opener David Warner's epic 335 not out lifted him 12 places to the fifth position while Marnus Labuschagne is in the top 10 for the first time after being ranked as low as 110th at the start of the year.

2. Cummins leads bowlers

Australia pacer Pat Cummins is on top of the bowlers chart with 900 points. India's Jasprit Bumrah is fifth despite missing the series against South Africa and Bangladesh because of injury. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is another Australia player to gain in the latest update, which also takes into account performances in the drawn New Zealand-England Test in Hamilton and the one in Lucknow that saw the West Indies defeat Afghanistan by nine wickets. Starc has moved up four places to 14th after grabbing seven wickets in the Adelaide Test.

3. Indians in the list

Offie R Ashwin, who went past 350 Test wickets, is 9th on the list with 772 points. He retained his place. Pacer Mohammed Shami has broken in to top 10 as he reached 771 points. Umesh gained a point to reach 20 in the ranking with 672 points.

4. Holder leads all-rounders

West Indian Test captain Jason Holder leads the all-rounder's list with 473 points while India's Ravindra Jadeja is second with 406 points. Ashwin is fifth in the list with 308 points.