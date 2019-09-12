Virat Kohli triggers speculations on MS Dhoni's retirement as he shares a nostalgic tweet with Dhoni

Kohli's transformation from a chubby young cricketer to fitness freak started in 2012 when the then coach Duncan Fletcher suggested him to focus on his fitness. The Delhi-batsman hasn't looked back since then and established himself as the fittest athlete which eventually helped to take his game to the next level.

Kohli is now regarded as one of the legends to have graced the game and the credit for the same goes to his fitness. The 30-year-old cricketer on Thursday (September 12) took to his Twitter handle to reveal about a match in which former India captain MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness Test.

Kohli shared the image in which he could be seen celebrating after India beat Australia in T20 World Cup 2016 match in Mohali, and captioned, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test."

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Kohli could be seen on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him after scoring the winning runs in the virtual quarter-final. Chasing 161, Kohli scored unbeaten 82 and steered India to a famous win.

After the dismissal of Yuvraj Singh in the 14th over, captain Dhoni, one of the quickest players in between the wickets, walked in the middle to join Kohli.

With 67 required from the last six over, Dhoni and Kohli put immediate pressure on Australian fielders by converting singles into doubles and punishing the loose deliveries.

Kohli showed superb fitness in the death overs as he ran as many as four doubles in a single over. Eventually, India won the match by 6 wickets with four balls to spare.

However, many questioned the timing of the Indian captain's tweet offering a tribute to Dhoni. Kohli's tweet triggered the speculations about the 37-year-old's retirement.

After returning from England following Team India's exit in World Cup semi-final, Dhoni took a couple of months break and went to serve the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Dhoni, therefore, was not picked up for the West Indies tour and later the selectors didn't pick the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for three T20I match against South Africa, starting September 15.