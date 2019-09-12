Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Virat Kohli triggers speculations on MS Dhoni's retirement as he shares a nostalgic tweet with Dhoni

By
Virat Kohli reminisces the match when MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness test

New Delhi, Sep 12: India captain Virat Kohli is often hailed as one of the fittest cricketers at the moment and his work ethics inspired young athletes to keep raising the bar.

Kohli's transformation from a chubby young cricketer to fitness freak started in 2012 when the then coach Duncan Fletcher suggested him to focus on his fitness. The Delhi-batsman hasn't looked back since then and established himself as the fittest athlete which eventually helped to take his game to the next level.

Kohli is now regarded as one of the legends to have graced the game and the credit for the same goes to his fitness. The 30-year-old cricketer on Thursday (September 12) took to his Twitter handle to reveal about a match in which former India captain MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness Test.

Kohli shared the image in which he could be seen celebrating after India beat Australia in T20 World Cup 2016 match in Mohali, and captioned, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test."

Kohli could be seen on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him after scoring the winning runs in the virtual quarter-final. Chasing 161, Kohli scored unbeaten 82 and steered India to a famous win.

After the dismissal of Yuvraj Singh in the 14th over, captain Dhoni, one of the quickest players in between the wickets, walked in the middle to join Kohli.

With 67 required from the last six over, Dhoni and Kohli put immediate pressure on Australian fielders by converting singles into doubles and punishing the loose deliveries.

Kohli showed superb fitness in the death overs as he ran as many as four doubles in a single over. Eventually, India won the match by 6 wickets with four balls to spare.

However, many questioned the timing of the Indian captain's tweet offering a tribute to Dhoni. Kohli's tweet triggered the speculations about the 37-year-old's retirement.

After returning from England following Team India's exit in World Cup semi-final, Dhoni took a couple of months break and went to serve the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Dhoni, therefore, was not picked up for the West Indies tour and later the selectors didn't pick the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for three T20I match against South Africa, starting September 15.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue