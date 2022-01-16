Virat Kohli resigns as India Test captain; Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in race to succeed him

Senior India cricketer Rohit Sharma was the designated Test vice-captain for the tour of South Africa but the opener failed to recover on time to be on the flight to the Rainbow Nation.

The selectors appointed KL Rahul skipper Virat Kohli's deputy for the three-Test series and the Karnataka cricketer made his captaincy debut in the second game after Kohli suffered a back spasm.

India went on losing the second Test played at Johannesburg and also the next one despite Kohli's return to the side in the third.

With Kohli making a sudden announcement to quit as India's Test captain a day after losing the series against a second-string South Africa side, the BCCI is now tasked with naming the new Test captain.

Rohit was already appointed the captain of India's limited-overs side late last year. Kohli - who gave up T20I captaincy before the T20 World Cup 2021 despite BCCI's request - was sacked as ODI skipper before the limited-overs series against the Proteas, starting January 19.

Rohit, however, was ruled out of the SA series due to a hamstring injury, forcing the selectors to appoint KL Rahul as skipper of the 18-member team for the white-ball leg of the tour.

Speculations in the corridors of Indian cricket are now rife that Rahul - who led Team India in the second Test against SA - could be appointed the regular Test captain. MyKhel has already reported that coach Rahul Dravid might go with the decision of split captaincy and Lokesh Rahul - being a long term prospect - could be handed over the team's reigns in the red-ball format.

Then there are those of the view who believe Rohit could be named the captain in the red-ball format as well and there won't be any change to that hierarchy that BCCI has set in place.

As per reports, by natural progression, if all goes well and he is fit, Rohit Sharma will be leading India in Test match cricket with KL Rahul being his deputy. The home series against Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for Rohit.

However, with two World Cups in two years and so much of cricket, Rahul could be seen leading the team from time to time as and when Rohit takes a break as a part of workload management.