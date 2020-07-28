Cricket
Virat Kohli reveals he was disgusted with his fitness post IPL 2012, decided to go for a fitness transformation

By

New Delhi, July 28: India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli is known for his disciplined fitness regime which helped him take his game to the next level. The 31-year-old is an inspiration to several athletes after he established himself as one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

During a chat with his fellow India teammate Mayank Agarwal, the Delhi cricketer recalled the time when he was disgusted by looking himself and decided to go for a transformation after IPL 2012. He even insisted that Indians were still behind others in terms of fitness levels by that time which bothered him.

"Had to do with the game completely. 2012 IPL I came back home, saw myself, I was disgusted and I wanted to change myself and also to do with the fact that I saw how the dynamics of cricket around the world were changing rapidly. I felt we were far behind in terms of being at the same intensity level as other teams, they were moving far ahead of us in terms of fitness levels," the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper told Mayank in a chat on his show Open Nets with Mayank.

"The ability to bring that intensity in every session, every spell, every hour of batting, even in fielding sessions, stoping that one run or having that magical run-out. They were just able to do it with so much regularity that we were not able to keep up with that," the Indian skipper added.

Kohli went on revealing that during IPL 2012 he had a poor diet and used to finish a pack of 40 toffees within 4-5 days. The explosive right-handed batsman said he had a habit of eating anything in front of him and was also sleeping heavily which needed to change. And his poor run in IPL 2012 season forced a change in his mindset and pushed him to start training.

"So that really bothered me what can we do to change that particular process and it had to start at an individual level first. And that realisation came to me after IPL 2012 when I was eating like anything in front of me. ITC Gardenia where we used to stay, they had a packet of eclairs toffees and they would refill the mini-bar every time and I would finish a pack in say 4-5 days time. That was a pack of 40 toffees so that was my diet at the time," said Kohli.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
