Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul pummell Windies with imperious batting: Twitterati hail India for outrageous hitting

By
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul pummell West Indies: Twitterati hail Indian top-order for outrageous hittings

Mumbai, Dec 11: The star-studded Indian batting line-up came off age as the trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli pummelled West Indies bowlers to post 240/3 in the first innings of the third and final Twenty20 International here on Wednesday (December 11) at Wankhede Stadium.

After being invited to bat first, India's opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cleared their intentions early on and started attacking the visitors. The duo milked 72 runs in the powerplay and set the tone for a massive total for their team.

Rohit was the first one to notch up a fifty in the innings after facing 23 deliveries. His opening partner, Rahul, got to his half-century off 29 deliveries. The duo together stitched a partnership of 135 runs for the first wicket before Rohit was dismissed for 71 off 34 deliveries.

After Rohit's dismissal in the twelveth over, Kohli promoted Rishabh Pant at No. 3 but the youngster, while trying to give impetus to the run rate, was dismissed for a duck. Kohli - the man-in form - joined Rahul in the middle after Pant's departure and started attacking Windies bowler.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to hit 400 international sixes

The Indian skipper slammed 21-ball fifty - his fastest ever - and hit some blistering shots and entertained the crowd at Wankhede Stadium. The swashbuckler hammered every bowler and showed why he's considered the best limited-overs batsman. Kohli, who played some exquisite strokes in his unbeaten knock of 70 off 29 balls, ended the Indian innings with a flourish as he hit a maximum on the final delivery of the innings off Sheldon Cottrell, who had dismissed Rahul for 91 in the final over.

Here's how the cricketers and experts hailed India for their imperious batting performance:

India won by 67 runs
Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 22:31 [IST]
