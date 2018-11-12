Virat Kohli mighty pleased, Rishabh Pant ecstatic as India complete series sweep Vs West Indies

New Delhi, Nov 12: India captain Virat Kohli was mighty pleased with Team India's clean sweep over West Indies in the three-match T20I series. The Men In Blue - who were being led by Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma - in the absence of the 30-year-old hardly missed their regular captain in the series.

India defeated West Indies by 6 wickets in the third and final Twenty20 international played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Chasing a target of 182, Shikhar Dhawan and young Rishabh Pant scored their highest total in T20Is as India came out victorious in a last-ball thriller.

Dhawan (92) and Pant (58) were the stars for the hosts in their last international game at home in the year 2018. Dhawan was awarded the man of the match for his match-winning knock while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav - who was rested for the third and final T20I - was adjudged the man of the series for picking up 5 wickets in two games.

Rohit Sharma - the stand-in captain became the only Indian skipper to complete two 3-0 T20I clean sweeps. The Mumbaikar - who is the only batsman to have slammed 4 T20I tons - had previously led the Team India to a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

Kohli - who had a phenomenal ODI series against the Windies - was given a break from the T20I series. The run machine was never really missed by the home team as the young and relatively inexperienced Indian side were still too good for the visitors.

Kohli took to his Twitter handle congratulate his teammates for another emphatic series triumph.

"Great show by the boys to claim another series. Big congratulations to all the boys, the support staff and everyone part of the unit! #IndvWI @BCCI," tweeted Kohli on Monday (November 12).

With the T20I series, India completed the series sweep against the Windies as well as they had already won the Test and ODI series against the tourists.

Not just Kohli, even the stand-in captain Rohit Sharma was pleased with his team's effort. Several other former cricketers, including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, also congratulated the Men In Blue for putting up a ruthless show all through the series.

Here's what they had to say: