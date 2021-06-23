Virat Kohli's dismissals off Jamieson in WTC Final, reminds Nasser Hussain of his struggles against Anderson

Kohli was dismissed by New Zealand's sensational all-rounder Kyle Jamieson in both innings of the WTC Final at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. In the first innings, Kohli was trapped leg before by the tall Kiwi pacer after scoring 44 runs. In the second innings, the right-handed batsman was removed by his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate for 13. Kohli was caught behind by BJ Watling in the second innings while trying to cut Jamieson.

WTC Final: Day 6: Kohli, Pujara, Rahane fall cheaply; India 130/5 at lunch break; Jamieson shines for NZ

During England tour in 2014, Kohli struggled to score runs against James Anderson and averaged a dismal 13.4 in 10 innings. But the Kohli of 2018 was a completely different beast as he accumulated 593 runs in the five-Test series and never gave Anderson his wicket. Nasser felt Kohli's struggles against Jamieson reminded him of Kohli of 2014.

Talking about Kohli's batting in the WTC Final, Hussain said in the commentary box, "(This was a) little bit more like the Kohli of 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him with in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England."

On day six of the WTC Final, Kohli resumed India's second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara. But the duo's hope of putting up a dominant show with the bat were dashed as they were dismissed in quick succession and that resulted in India's batting collapse in the second innings.

Kohli was the third wicket to perish when India's scorecard read 71 and Pujara followed him to the dressing room a few minutes later. In the end, the Indian batting folded for 170 and they had a paltry 138 run lead.