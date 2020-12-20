Virat Kohli's childhood mentor Raj Kumar Sharma appointed coach of Delhi Ranji side

A former Delhi first-class player, 55-year-old Sharma was the bowling coach of the team last season when KP Bhaskar was the head coach. The Dronacharya awardee coach has also been a coach of ICC Associate team Malta. He has also guided Delhi to CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23) title.

Former India batsman Gursharan Singh was named the assistant coach. Former opener Ashu Dani was named the chairperson of the selection committee by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda are the other members of the selection panel.

Chairperson of Cricket Advisory Committee or his nominee will be the observer of the selection committee. The appointments were announced on Sunday after they were recommended on Saturday by the cricket advisory committee of the DDCA.

Kohli has always credited his childhood coach for mentoring him in the early stage of his career and Sharma was awarded the 'Dronacharya Award' for shaping up the talent of young Kohli in his formative years.

Earlier this year, when Kohli was having difficulty in playing seaming deliveries in New Zealand.

Sharma came to the defence of the India cricketer and said that one cannot judge a player by his performance in two matches. India lost the Test series in New Zealand the captain's performance with the bat came under scrutiny.

To a question on whether a stint in English county would help Kohli to improve his game against moving ball, Sharma said during an event in Mumbai, "First it was being said that he will not score runs in England. When he scored runs there, then everyone said 'he plays swing bowling very well and he is a perfect player'."

"So, as I said, a (lean) patch comes and you cannot write off a player after two matches (Tests), that he cannot play swing bowling. It is a temporary phase and it will go away," Sharma added further.