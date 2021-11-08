Virat Kohli Captaincy Record in All Format: Here's King Kohli's captaincy records in T20I, ODI, Test

It is also time to evaluate Kohli’s tenure in numbers, as the Delhiite so far has failed to bring an ICC trophy home since taking over as India captain in 2015 mid-way through the series against Australia.

But his records in bilateral cricket and numbers as batsmen are right on top and not many batsmen even come close to King Kohli.

Here’s a closer look at Kohli’s captaincy records.

1 Kohli’s T20I records

Kohli has led India in 49 T20Is winning 29 of them. It is the second best number behind MS Dhoni who had led India to 42 wins in the shortest format. But he is the only Indian captain to have won bilateral T20I series in SENA nations — England (2018), South Africa (2018), New Zealand (2020) and Australia (2020).

Kohli has also reached the 1000-run mark in T20I quicker than any other batsman. He achieved it in 30 innings, one more than Faf du Plessis of South Africa. He is also the highest run-scorer in T20Is, making 3227 runs at an average of 52.05 with a highest of 94.

2 Kohli’s ODI records

Kohli has led India in 95 matches and won 65 of them and lost 27. There were two abandoned matches and one tie. He has a win percentage of 70.43. Dhoni had led India in 200 ODIs winning 110 and losing 74. MSD has win percentage of 59.5.

King Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 8000, 9000, 11000 and 12000 runs on ODI cricket. Kohli reigned as the No 1 ODI batsman in ICC Rankings for three years in a row and no one had such a long run.

3 Kohli’s Test records

Kohli has captained India in 65 Tests and won 38 matches and lost 16 of them. There have been 11 draws at a win percentage of 58.46. He is the most successful India captain in Test cricket. And Kohli remains the only Asian skipper to win a Test series against Australia away from home and in fact he won two successive series Down Under.

As a batsman too, Kohli towers over the rest. His 254 is the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. He remains the only batsman to have average of 50+ in all three formats of the game.

4 Other batting records of Kohli

Kohli has scored 23150 runs in international cricket, making him the 7th highest run-getter in international cricket, a chart led by Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian captain is the third highest aggregate run-scorer in a calendar year. Kohli had amassed 2818 runs in 2017 across three formats behind Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkra (2868 runs) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (2833 runs).

Kohli has 70 international hundreds, third highest behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting.

Kohli’s 11 hundreds in a calendar year is the second highest behind Tendulkar.

Kohli has scored 15 hundreds against Australia in Tests and ODI combined, highest by an Indian and fourth player to score that many hundreds against a single opposition team.