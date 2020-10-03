Virat Kohli says Royal Challengers Bangalore need to maintain the momentum

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal shared a 99-run alliance for the second wicket as Royal Challengers beat Royals by 8 wickets. The RCB captain said now they need to sustain the momentum.

"This is very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze. It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos (Buttler) that I love this game and hate it too," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

On his lean patch ahead of this game, Kohli said: "It's something you need to understand but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise 8 games are gone and you don't have points. We need to keep up the momentum."