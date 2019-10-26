Virat Kohli shares a throwback pic with AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan with a heart-melting quote on Instagram

In the image shared by Kohli in his Instagram post, all three cricketers could be seen sharing some light moments as everyone is all laughs.

Kohli captioned the throwback image, "The beautiful thing about sport is that rivalries stay on the field and just with a smile and an open mind all tension between athletes can be put to rest. Play hard on the field but always be up for a laugh off it. What a blessing to have gotten to know so many amazing people through sport."

Kohli's image with Morgan triggered the speculation if Morgan is going to join the Delhi cricketer's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the next season.

The left-handed English cricketer was not picked up by any franchise during IPL 2019 Auction. But this year could be different for Morgan has led England to their first-ever World Cup triumph. Morgan - who has represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad - in the past could be picked up this time around if he puts him in the draft.

Kohli rested for Bangladesh T20Is

30-year-old Kohli has been rested for the upcoming three-T20Is against Bangladesh at home but he will return to action for the Test series. Kohli's deputy in the limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in the former's absence.

A source in the Indian team management was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "He (Rohit) will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times," a source in the team management had said.