Virat Kohli shares special message on Children's Day, urges parents to allow kids to play outdoor games

By
Indore, Nov 14: Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli on Thursday (November 14) shared a special message on the occasion of Children's Day and urged the parents to allow their kids to go outdoors and play.

Nothing builds character the way sport does and it, of course, helps one stay fit. Team India's official broadcaster Star Sports is going to launch a special campaign with Kohli talking about the importance of letting children play.

Virat Kohli backs Glenn Maxwell for speaking up on mental health issues, reminisces his trauma post 2014 England tour

Kohli's message from the campaign is 'Kal Ke Champions Hamein Aaj Ke Bacho Mein Milenge' (We'll find Champions of Tomorrow in Today's Kids). Children's Day is celebrated in India to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier this month on his birthday (November 5), Kohli wrote a letter addressing his younger self. The letter, which captured Virat's reflections on his teenage years, is also a message for his animated avatar, which is being born across millions of TV & digital screens.

'Super V' is an animated series about a 15-year old aspiring Cricketer inspired by Indian Captain Virat Kohli's teenage years. The 15-year old Virat discovers he has superpowers and assumes the responsibility of fighting the looming threat of a super-villain, which can destroy the world. While he vanquishes villains, he also has to deal with the everyday issues that an ordinary teenager faces.

Kohli is leading India in the Test series against Bangladesh, which started on Thursday at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Kohli - who is coming from a short break - would be looking to continue his team's winning streak at home.

Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
