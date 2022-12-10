Virat Kohli slams first ODI hundred since 2019, goes past Ricky Ponting's record

Kohli, who played the support cast to double centurion Ishan Kishan for most of his innings, made the day memorable for him as well. It was Kohli’s first ODI hundred since August 2019 against the West Indies.

Kohli, who was on Saturday was dropped by Litton Das off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has also made a T20I hundred, first of his career, against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 in July to break a century-less run in all formats since a Test hundred against Bangladesh in December 2019.

It was also Kohli’s 72nd hundred across all formats, and with this the former captain has gone past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international hundreds. Now, Kohli has only Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him in numbers (100 international hundreds).

In ODIs too, Kohli only has Tendulkar ahead of him now in terms of number of 100s: 49. We can expect Kohli to go past that number some time in near future now that he is showing signs of coming back to his best.

India needed a massive performance on Saturday to erase the frustration of losing the ODI series, only the second time in their bilateral history. They did just that, putting up a very strong batting effort to punish the Bangladesh bowlers.

India had lost the first two ODIs from winning positions and that might have added to the hurt. In the first match at Dhaka, India had reduced Bangladesh for 130-odd for 9 while chasing a 187, but a 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman ended India’s hopes.

In the second match too, India bowlers called the shots early reducing them to 69 for 6 but again Mahidy, who made a hundred, and Mahmudullah carried Bangladesh to a winning total.

But the third ODI the picture was changed as Ishan and Kohli came up with gems.