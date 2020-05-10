Cricket
Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul lead athletes to wish their moms on Mother's Day

By
Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul lead athletes to wish their moms on Mothers Day
Image Courtesy: Virat Kohli (Twitter)

New Delhi, May 10: Indian cricketers joined the athletes to celebrate the International Mother's Day on Sunday (May 10). The cricketers took to their respective social media handles and posted heartfelt dedicated messages to their mothers who have been their biggest strength and source of inspiration.

Amidst ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the athletes are staying indoors. While some players are living in self-isolation with their mothers, some are far away from their moms.

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his fellow teammates like Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal took to their Twitter handles and shared images with their mothers and captioned them with beautiful messages. Kohli shared images of his mother and mother-in-law while wishing them.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a wonderful video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen sharing his thoughts on Mother's Day and hailing the contribution of his mother in his success. Legendary VVS Laxman also took to his social media handle and shared his thoughts.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal shared a heartfelt message on her Twitter handle and posted an image with her as well.

Star table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - who in an interview with MyKhel had revealed how he's spending time with his mother and helping her out - also shared a collage of images with his mother.

Virat Kohli:

Suresh Raina:

KL Rahul:

Ajinkya Rahane:

Yuzvendra Chahal:

Virender Sehwag:

VVS Laxman:

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran:

Saina Nehwal:

Bajrang Punia:

Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 13:24 [IST]
