Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul lead athletes to wish their moms on Mother's Day

Amidst ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the athletes are staying indoors. While some players are living in self-isolation with their mothers, some are far away from their moms.

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his fellow teammates like Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal took to their Twitter handles and shared images with their mothers and captioned them with beautiful messages. Kohli shared images of his mother and mother-in-law while wishing them.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a wonderful video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen sharing his thoughts on Mother's Day and hailing the contribution of his mother in his success. Legendary VVS Laxman also took to his social media handle and shared his thoughts.

Shuttler Saina Nehwal shared a heartfelt message on her Twitter handle and posted an image with her as well.

Star table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - who in an interview with MyKhel had revealed how he's spending time with his mother and helping her out - also shared a collage of images with his mother.

Virat Kohli:

Suresh Raina:

No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love & all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/8TrJ0MjgzJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 9, 2020

KL Rahul:

Happy Mother’s Day Ma , love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1yVnv9ybID — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane:

Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/du9ZiD9vZ5 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 10, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal:

No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ❤️ #HappyMothersDay 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2tiforrKrQ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 10, 2020

Virender Sehwag:

A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

VVS Laxman:

When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Thank you Amma for being the rock in my life. #HappyMothersDay to you and all the moms out there🙏 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 10, 2020

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran:

Saina Nehwal:

Bajrang Punia: