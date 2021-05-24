Virat Kohli tells me to play fearlessly whenever we speak about the game: Shubman Gill

"Virat bhai tells me to play fearlessly whenever we speak about the game. He speaks about mindset a lot... that you have to be in a good frame of mind when you go out to bat and shares his experiences," Gill said, as quoted by PTI.

Talking about his conversations with his opening partner Rohit Sharma, the 21-year-old said he discusses the situation. "And when I am batting with Rohit bhai, we usually discuss where the bowlers will bowl, what the situation is like, depending on that when to take a risk or not," he added.

Gill has scored 259 runs, including two half-centuries, in his maiden outing in Australia but he failed to perform during the home series against England. The youngster scored just 119 runs in 7 innings.

The talented right-handed batsman's next challenge will be in the United Kingdom and score runs in England. The youngster is confident that he will be able to overcome the English challenge. He said the focus will be on giving himself time and playing it session by session.

"We did well in Australia. We have been playing well overseas and I feel we can't be better prepared for this final. As an opener, I feel you should be able to play session by session not just in England, overseas in general," Gill said.

"It is very important to play session by session. In England whenever there is a cloud around, the ball swings more and when the sun is out, it gets easier to bat. It is important to assess those conditions as an opener," he added.

Gill is currently undergoing 14-day quarantine in Mumbai along with the rest of his teammates. The India cricket team depart to the UK in the first week of June.