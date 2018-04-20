Virat Kohli in TIME's 100 most influential people list, thanks Sachin for writing his profile

CHECK IT OUT: IPL Special Page | MyKhel Fantasy League

Kohli is only the second player from outside the United States alongside his sporting idol Roger Federer from Switzerland. 29-year-old Delhi cricketer's profile for the prestigious magazine was written by none other than his cricketing idol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli took to his Twitter handle to thank the Master Blaster for his warm and encouraging words.

"Thank you @sachin_rt paaji for such warm and encouraging words. Truly honoured for being able to make it to the @Time's 100 list. #Times100 #grateful," wrote Kohli.

Recalling the time when he first saw Kohli, Tendulkar wrote: "The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

"My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game.

"I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!" wrote the Mumbaikar.

In 2017, the charismatic India captain and batting mainstay scored the third-most runs in history across all three formats for a calendar year. Kohli smashed 2,818 international runs, which included 11 hundred, and only behind Sri Lankan batting legend Kumar Sangakkara (2014) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (2005).