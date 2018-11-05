Virat Kohli turns 30: Here's his top 5 ODI innings

1. 133 vs Sri Lanka, 2012

Kohli played a smash-hit innings at the Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), Hobart, when India needed a bonus point win over Sri Lanka to enter the final of the tri-series. After making 320/4, Sri Lanka were almost assured of a berth in the final. Until Kohli walked in after the early dismissals of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. India needed to overhaul the target in 40 overs for a bonus point. Kohli's 133 off 86 balls with 16 fours and two sixes helped India surmount the target in just 36.4 overs. He tore apart Lasith Malinga (7.4-0-96-1) including a 24-run over.

2. 183 vs Pakistan, 2012

This knock came a few weeks after his heroics against Sri Lanka at Hobart. Once Pakistan made 329, the Asia Cup match at Dhaka looked going only one way. But in walked Kohli and made 183 off 148 balls as India won with two overs to spare. The Chase Master was born and he only grew in stature thereafter.

3. 122 vs England, 2017

At Pune, England had posted a massive 350 and India were reduced to 63/4 and a rare home drubbing looked imminent. But Kohli (122, 105b, 8x4, 5x6) had other ideas as he in the company of Kedar Jadhav (120, 76b, 12x4, 4x6) toyed with England bowling attack in a 200-run match-winning partnership. Kohli was dismissed much before India reached the target but he set it up beautifully.

4. 115 vs Australia, 2013

India were down in the ODI series and once Australia posed 350/6 on the back of hundreds by George Bailey and Shane Watson, the visitors were in a strong place to win the series. But India got off a strong start as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 178 for the opening wicket. Kohli carried on the good work despite needing 173 runs 20 overs. He just smashed the Aussie attack everywhere in his 66 -ball innings that contained 18 fours and a six. He took India past the barrier.

5. 107 vs Pakistan, 2015

Here Kohli was helping India to set the target. In the company of Suresh Rainaa and Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli made 107 off 126 balls with 8 fours. By no means, it was not a sparkling innings but he was short of runs in the tri-series that preceded this World Cup match at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli's knock helped India set Pakistan a formidable 301 and Mohammad Shami's four-wicket burst helped India maintain their grip over the neighbours in the ICC events.