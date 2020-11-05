Virat Kohli turns 32: Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers have this special wish for Royal Challengers Bangalore captain

Chris Gayle, who now plays for Kings XI Punjab had spent several seasons at RCB till the IPL 2018, hoped Kohli will indeed win the coveted trophy for the team.

"Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli...wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB (/topic/rcb)," Gayle tweeted.

AB de Villiers, the long-standing team-mate of Kohli, too wished the RCB skipper to take the trophy this season, something the Royal Challengers have not managed over 13 seasons.

"I just want to wish you a very happy birthday. You are a fantastic person and I just wish you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL, cherry on the cake obviously for us would be to give you that IPL trophy this year, so we will give everything we have, we have had special memories together, our friendship will last for a lifetime and I will always treasure it," said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Youtube channel of RCB.

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, RCB will be taking on SRH in the eliminator clash on Friday (November 6) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The winner of that match will face the loser of the Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals clash to progress to the finals of the tournament.

Kohli has so far played 248 ODIs for the India and has amassed 11,867 runs. Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7,240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2,794 runs.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep on growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar. Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.