Virat Kohli watches last sunrise of 2022 with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika in UAE

Virushka - as the couple is commonly called by their fans - started the last day of the year by staring at the mesmerising view of the skyline as they stood on the terrace of what looks like a hotel.

Virushka starts the day on positive note

They could be seen enjoying the beautiful mist of the early winter morning on Saturday (December 31) with skyscrapers in the distant background. Kohli also could be seen holding his daughter Vamika in his hand.

The former India captain took to his Instagram handle and shared the painting-like image. Kohli added the caption with a heart emoji, "To the last sunrise of 2022."

The image went viral immediately on social media and fans started reacting to the lovely image. Fans even commended the couple for believing in kick-starting the day early. A fan of Virat wrote, "Pyaare log." Another Kohli fan wrote, "Morning dose for #Viratians."

While there were also those who asked the cricketer to pray for Rishabh Pant who survived a near-fatal car accident on December 30. Kohli had joined his fellow teammates on Twitter and prayed for Pant's safety.

Another Kohli fan on Instagram posted, "We all want new Virat Kohli in 2023 like 2016 - 2019." One of his admirers wrote, "Happy new year Virat sir, I hope 2023 year brings a lot of success to your cricket career main aim is 2023 ODI WC Indian team can uplift the trophy again after MS Dhoni time best of luck to you Anushka mem."

Virushka to welcome 2023 in UAE

The couple went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with their daughter Vamika to welcome the New Year 2023. In a post shared by Anushka, they were spotted standing in front of a hotel in Dubai with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background.

The power couple flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday (December 28). They had happily posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Videos of Virushka wishing the paparazzi "happy holidays" and "happy new year" before flying out for their Dubai holiday were also going viral on social media.

On the work front, Kohli will be joining the Indian team ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. The former India captain, along with his successor Rohit Sharma, have not been picked up for the T20I series against the neighbours, which starts January 3. Rohit is recovering from the finger injury he sustained in Bangladesh while Kohli has been given rest. Hardik Pandya will be leading Team India in the T20I series.

Anushka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie Chakda Express. In the movie is a biopic on former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami is being produced by the OTT platform Netflix.